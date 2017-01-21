Just this week, Moscow hosted a summit of divided Palestinian factions that yielded a fresh unity agreement.
And on Sunday, Russian diplomats will again unite prominent Syrian rebel groups and regime negotiators in Astana, Kazakhstan, for a summit that aims to lend a degree of permanence to Syria's month-old cease-fire.
Promoting Russia's status as a major global power is part of Putin's push to compensate for his domestic failures, said Alexey Malashenko, a Russia analyst with the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace's Moscow Center.
Russia's ambitions may get another boost following Donald Trump's inauguration on Friday.
"I think the common thread is [Putin] positioning in view of a deal with Trump," said said Mattia Toaldo, a Middle East analyst at the European Council on Foreign Relations. "The interesting thing is that in most cases, Russia is in the driving seat and Trump will simply react."