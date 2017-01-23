Heat Stun Warriors, Extend Win Streak

The Miami Heat extended their win streak to four with a 105-102 upset victory over the Golden State Warriors on Monday.

This marked the second time the Heat pulled off an upset on the four-game homestand, and this was the biggest one. Golden State entered the game with a 38-6 record, while Miami began play with a 14-30 mark. Earlier in the homestand, the Heat also beat the title contending Houston Rockets.

Miami has now won four games in a row for the first time this season, and the team's home record has improved to 9-13. The Heat still sit near the bottom of the standings, but have shown plenty of tenacity of late. Miami is playing energetic and productive basketball at both ends of the court.

The Warriors led this game at the half by two, and Miami showed that it had a chance to win the game with a solid third quarter. The Heat took a four-point edge into the fourth quarter of play, and did enough to secure the victory down the stretch.

Dion Waiters had his second consecutive big game with 33 points in the win. Waiters led the team in points, just like he did in Miami's last victory. The guard also had four assists, five rebounds and a steal along the way. Waiters was efficient and productive on his three-pointers as well with six makes in eight tries. Waiters also drilled the game-winner with a three-point basket at the buzzer.

Hassan Whiteside did not have his biggest night of the season, but was still key with a double-double. The center had ten points and 15 rebounds along with two steals and a block.

With the homestand over, Miami will begin a road trip on Wednesday against the Brooklyn Nets.