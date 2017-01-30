Heat Take Down Nets for 8th Straight Win

The Miami Heat extended their winning streak to eight games with a 104-96 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Monday.

The Heat have improved their season record to 19-30 with the season-high win streak, and have also vastly improved their mark at home. Miami has rolled off five straight wins at home now, after beginning the season at 6-13 when playing at American Airlines Arena.

This victory did not come easy for Miami, and it would have been a frustrating one for the team to take. Brooklyn is the only team that sits behind Miami in the Eastern Conference standings. The Heat have not found themselves as the favorites on many nights this season, but that was the case in this one. Brooklyn has only won nine games during the campaign and has lost 38.

Dion Waiters who captured the Eastern Conference Player of the Week award earlier in the day, was key again for Miami. Waiters has been Miami's most dependable player for more than a week, and had 18 points in the victory.

The win was a team effort overall with multiple players reaching double digits. Hassan Whiteside nearly added yet another double-double to his season total with 12 points and nine rebounds. Goran Dragic had 20 points himself, and Rodney McGruder made the most of a spot start with 19 points.

James Johnson led the reserves with 17 points. It was one of Johnson's best games of the season, and he did it all. Johnson added five assists, four rebounds, two steals and three blocks along the way.

Miami will stay home and look to make it nine wins in a row when it hosts the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday.