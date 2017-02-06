Heat Waive Williams, Sign White to Two-Year Deal

The Miami Heat chose to keep Okaro White over Derrick Williams with a pair of transactions on Monday.

Williams was waived by the team, while White signed a two-year contract. Miami's hand was forced as White's second ten-day contract had ended. NBA rules prohibit a third ten-day deal, and White likely would have been lost to another team if the Heat tried to send him back to the D-League.

The Heat are 10-0 since White joined the roster, and he has provided some valuable minutes in his brief time with the team. The Heat have sparingly used Williams as of late, which made this decision easier for the team. White could provide Miami with the kind of depth it needs for the stretch drive.

When the Heat signed Williams in the off-season to a one-year deal, they hoped he would provide a high reward with relatively low risk. The veteran started some games earlier this season, and had his moments of productivity. However, those moments were few and far between. Due to this, Miami had only given Williams 16 total minutes of action in the past month. Half of that work came in the Heat's last contest, where they emptied the bench due to a large lead.

White opened the season in the D-League, but opened some eyes and forced Miami's hand with a promotion. During the pre-season, White was solid on the court and was a contender for a roster spot. Now, it appears that White will be in the rotation for the duration of the 2016-17 season. The 24-year old will also be an option for next season's rotation, depending on his workload going forward.

Miami has won a season-high ten straight games and has renewed hopes of a postseason run. The Heat will look to make that 11 wins in a row when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday evening.