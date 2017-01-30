Miami Heat guard Dion Waiters was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week on Monday.

Waiters is a key reason that Miami has won seven games in a row, and this honor recognizes his contributions over the past week. The guard led Miami in points in multiple games, and hit a game-winning basket against the Golden State Warriors.

This is the first time that Waiters has won the Player of the Week award during his career. While the veteran has had big moments in the past, Waiters has given the Heat even more than they likely hoped for when they signed him. Waiters scored a career-high 33 points in the aforementioned win over Golden State. That was Miami's biggest upset of the season and would not have been possible without Waiters.

Heat players have taken home the Player of the Week honor 54 times over the years. The last Miami player to be recognized for his weekly work was Dwyane Wade nearly a year ago. Wade won the award a number of times, and several players in franchise history were multiple time recipients.

When the season comes to a close, Miami will face a number of roster decisions. One of those will involve Waiters, who could seek and find a big money deal elsewhere. The Heat will have the financial flexibility to retain Waiters, but could still opt to spend elsewhere. The guard's work thus far this season, has undoubtedly given Miami some things to think about.

On the season, Waiters is averaging more than 15 points per game along with almost four assists. After beginning the year as a reserve candidate, Waiters has stepped into a full-time role with the Heat. The veteran is averaging over 30 minutes per game, and his court time has only increased as of late.

Waiters and the Heat will look for an eighth straight win on Monday evening when they host the Brooklyn Nets.