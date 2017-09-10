How to Watch SNF: Giants vs. Cowboys - NBC 6 South Florida
    How to Watch SNF: Giants vs. Cowboys

    As Hurricane Irma continues to pummel Florida, NBC 6 will stay in continuous coverage of the storm, making sure that everyone in South Florida stays informed and prepared to weather this monster storm.

    But if you need a break from the storm on Sunday night, you can still watch NBC's first Sunday Night Football game between the Giants and the Cowboys. Coverage begins at 7 pm, with kickoff scheduled for 8:30 pm.

    Here's how watch the game tonight:

    TV: NBC 6 will staying in continuing coverage of Irma, but we will carry the game on our digital channel, CoziTV. Enter your zip code here to find Cozi's channel on your local TV system, or watch over the air with a digital antenna on channel 6.2. 

    Online: To watch online, go to http://www.nbcmiami.com/live after 7 p.m. ET on your desktop or laptop computer. In normal circumstances, you'd have to log in with your cable provider info to access this feed, but we've removed this authentication process for tonight's game. On a tablet device, you will be redirected to the NBC Sports app to watch the game, and on a phone, you will be redirected to the NBC Mobile app to watch the game. 


