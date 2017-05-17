Marlins Head to Los Angeles After Disastrous Homestand

The Miami Marlins will look for better results when they open a four-game series with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday.

Miami is coming off a horrid homestand, where it went 1-8 and was outscored 56-26. The stretch has dropped the Marlins to last place in the division and has them in a battle for the worst record in all of baseball.

Even though trips to California are often bad news for the Marlins, this one may be a welcome excursion. The Marlins have the worst record at home in Major League Baseball at 6-14. On the road however, Miami is a more respectable 8-11 thus far.

Even though it is only the middle of May, the Marlins could find themselves in need of a immediate run. At 14-25, Miami is already 11.5 games back of first place Washington and is also 7.5 games behind the Wild-Card leader. With an overworked bullpen, it may be difficult for the Marlins to make up much ground later in the season.

The Marlins can also find some optimism for this trip, if they think back to a season ago. Last year, Miami traveled for Los Angeles for four games and came away with a sweep. It was manager Don Mattingly's first trip to the city, following his time as the skipper there. It was the first four-game sweep at Dodger Stadium in franchise history for Miami.

Giancarlo Stanton is one player to watch during the trip to Los Angeles, as the slugger has thrived there in his career. Stanton has been a bit of a slump of late, but a trip to Chavez Ravine could be just what he needs. If Miami is going to turn the season around, it will need Stanton to return to his All-Star form in a hurry.

The Marlins will trot out their new-look rotation in the series, following a series of injuries and demotions. Edinson Volquez, Justin Nicolino and Dan Straily will take the ball in the first three games. The series finale remains in question for Miami, after it demoted Tom Koehler to AAA on Tuesday. The Marlins could give the start to a member of the bullpen, or reach back into the minors prior to that contest.

Monday's series opener will begin at 10:10 p.m.