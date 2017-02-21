Marlins' Ichiro Injures Knee in Outfield Collision

Miami Marlins outfielder Ichiro Suzuki could miss a few days of practice after an outfield collision on Tuesday.

Suzuki collided with Brandon Barnes on the practice field and headed into the clubhouse. After spending time with the trainer, Suzuki said he had a bruised knee and a stiff back. While the veteran may miss Miami's first exhibition game, he should not miss much time overall.

Barnes is a non-roster invitee, looking to make the team. Barnes' teammates had some fun at his expense, after learning that Suzuki's injury was not serious.

Marlins SS Hechavarria Admits Lying in Cuban Smuggling Probe Marlins are messing w/Barnes. Cleaned out his locker, removed name tag, with note signed by Ichiro: "You're cut. Good luck in Korea." — clarkspencer (@clarkspencer) February 21, 2017

Suzuki has had many accomplishments in his career, but there are still some things he has never experienced in the big leagues. Prior to Tuesday, Suzuki had never needed treatment in a MLB training room. The veteran has been durable and healthy throughout his storied career, but he needed a trainer's assistance this time around.

It was Ichiros first time receiving treatment in training room in MLB career. Teammates took pics of him receiving treatment — clarkspencer (@clarkspencer) February 21, 2017

While Suzuki sits out, it could be Barnes that sees a little extra time on the practice field and in games. The 30-year old had some success in the big leagues before, but has struggled in recent seasons.

Miami will open the Grapefruit League season on Friday against the St. Louis Cardinals.