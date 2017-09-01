Marlins Promote Multiple Top Prospects

The Miami Marlins have dipped into the minor leagues for reinforcements as they look to stay in the hunt for a playoff spot.

Miami called up top prospects Brian Anderson and Dillion Peters from AAA and AA respectively on Friday. Both players have been slotted into Miami's starting lineup for Friday's game.

All Major League Baseball teams are allowed to carry up to 40 active players starting on Friday and the Marlins could add more depth in the coming days. The AAA New Orleans Baby Cakes will have their schedule come to a close on Monday. The AA Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp have qualified for the playoffs, but will no longer have Peters around to help their run.

Anderson is a third baseman and could immediately slide into the hot corner for Miami on a daily basis. Since Martin Prado went down with an injury, the Marlins have struggled to find production at third base. Anderson had been hitting exceptionally well at the AAA level and it is unlikely that Miami will have him sit idle on the bench. Derek Dietrich figures to lose the most playing time with this promotion.

Peters will start on Friday for the Marlins, after dominating the AA level. The lefty shined in spring training and never stopped once the minor league season got underway. Peters missed several weeks with an injury earlier this season, but has returned in the same dominant form. The Marlins have needed more arms in the rotation all season long and Peters could be a tremendous addition for the team.

The Marlins will continue a series with the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday at 7:10 p.m.