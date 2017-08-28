Miami Marlins All-Star Giancarlo Stanton was named the National League Player of the Week on Monday.

This is Stanton's second weekly honor in August alone and the sixth of his career. During this past week, Stanton posted a slash line of .448/.500/1.069 and slammed five home runs out of the ballpark. The slugger knocked in 11 runs as well and inched closer to Major League Baseball immortality.

Stanton leads MLB with his 50 home runs this season and has already set multiple franchise records. At his current pace, Stanton would eclipse 60 home runs. The MLB record for home runs in a season remains 73, but Stanton should be able to top the old record of 61. That mark which held up for a long time was put into the record books by Roger Maris in 1961.

Just two weeks ago, Stanton was named the Player of the Week for a similar stat line. In the month of August, Stanton has 17 home runs and that is only one shy of a MLB record itself. Rudy York hit 18 home runs in August of 1937 and Stanton has 4 games left to top that.

Miami has had a huge season in terms of the Player of the Week award. This was the team's fifth award of 2017. In addition to Stanton's two honors, Edinson Volquez, Marcell Ozuna and J.T. Realmuto won the award earlier this season.

Stanton's powerful month has pushed Miami into the playoff race. At 66-63, the Marlins are only 4.5 games back of the Wild Card. Not only has Stanton hot home runs this month, but he has come up with multiple clutch hits. The hitters around Stanton have also benefited from his success.

The Marlins will try and pick up a fifth straight win, when they take on the Washington Nationals on Monday.