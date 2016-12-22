Panthers Fall to Bruins as Luongo Sits Out With Injury

The Florida Panthers had a quiet night in their 3-1 loss to the Boston Bruins on Thursday at BB&T Center.

The Panthers scratched Roberto Luongo with an undisclosed injury, and recalled Mike McKenna for an emergency backup role. It is possible that Luongo was just being rested ahead of a back-to-back on Friday. McKenna was ready to step in if needed in this one.

Without Luongo available, the start went to James Reimer. Florida's normal backup goalie ended up with 30 saves on the 32 chances he had. Reimer has had an inconsistent season so far and is now 4-5-2 in his brief Florida career.

The Panthers entered this contest with two straight wins, and had shown some consistent production for the first time under interim head coach Tom Rowe. Now with the loss, Florida stands at 15-14-5 on the year and remains at 35 points.

Trailing by two late in the third period, Aleksander Barkov put Florida on the board with his ninth goal of the season. Barkov had help on the goal from Jaromir Jagr and Michael Matheson. With the assist, Jagr now has 1,888 points in his career which is the second most in NHL history.

Power plays were a problem for the Panthers once again in the loss. Florida failed on all three of the advantages it had, and this has been a trend in several of Florida's losses this season. Boston meanwhile was 1-3 on the power play advantages it had.

Up next for Florida is a game against the Detroit Red Wings on Friday in Sunrise.