Panthers Fall to Red Wings in Shootout

The Florida Panthers let a lead slip away in their 4-3 shootout loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Friday.

The Panthers had a 3-1 lead going into the third period, but allowed a pair of goals to force overtime. Neither team would score in the extra five minutes, but Detroit made quick work of Florida in the shootout.

Reilly Smith put Florida on the board first with his seventh goal of the season. The power play goal came at the 17:40 mark of the first period and had assists on it from Jussi Jokinen and Jason Demers.

It would be Demers himself who found the net next for Florida. In the second period with his sixth goal of the season, Demers put the Panthers up 2-1. Assisting on the score were Jaromir Jagr and Aleksander Barkov.

Later in the second period, Derek MacKenzie made it a 3-1 Florida lead with his fourth goal of the season. Michael Matheson and Paul Thompson assisted on the goal for Florida.

Roberto Luongo was back in the net for Florida after sitting out Thursday's game with an undisclosed injury. The goalie ended up with 36 saves on his 39 tries.

Florida will enjoy a long break before resuming the schedule on Wednesday against the Toronto Maple Leafs.