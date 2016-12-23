Panthers to Host Jaromir Jagr Night

Jaromir Jagr has five assists in the last three games

The Florida Panthers will host Jaromir Jagr Night on January 6th in honor of the veteran's historic point total.

Jagr moved into second on the All-Time list for the NHL in terms of points on Thursday. With an assist in Florida's loss, Jagr reached 1,888 points in his career. Mark Messier slid back into third with his 1,887 points. For good measure, Jagr added another assist in Friday's game to give him 1,889 points.

Even though he is 44 years old, Jagr has been one of Florida's steadiest players. Jagr's play and speed on the ice defies conventional wisdom as he continues to help the Panthers stay in games on a daily basis. The Panthers have had an up-and-down season, but would undoubtedly be worse off without the veteran's time on the ice.

"The Florida Panthers are extremely proud of Jaromir for reaching the second all-time points milestone," said Panthers President of Hockey Operations Dale Tallon.

Ticket prices for the game will be based on Jagr's numbers. Some seats will cost $18.88, while other offers include a price of $68.00 to honor Jagr's famous uniform number.

"It will be an exciting evening for our fans at the BB&T Center as we all come together to celebrate Jaromir and his contributions to the sport of hockey," added Panthers Executive Chairman Peter Luukko.

In addition to the special prices, the first 10,000 fans in the building will receive a commemorative Jaromir Jagr t-shirt. There will also be presentations to recognize Jagr's achievement.

More information on the special evening and ticket pricing may be found at FloridaPanthers.com.