Prospects Could Help Marlins With Playoff Push

The playoff-contending Miami Marlins could find some extra help in their system when September call-ups begin.

With a week to go in August, the Marlins find themselves within striking distance of the Wild Card. After sitting well below the .500 mark for much of the season, the Marlins have evened up their record. A relatively friendly schedule the rest of the way, makes the playoff dream seem plausible.

Like most contending teams, Miami could use a little extra help in the final month. A trade to acquire talent is possible, but is unlikely. The Marlins unloaded multiple veterans in July and would be hesitant to do the reverse now. With the trade deadline already in the rear view mirror, there are also far fewer players available to acquire.

Without outside help, Miami will need to look in the organization for an extra boost. There are a couple of players that could come up and contribute in a hurry. Both players would also take over roles, where Miami has needs at this time. All teams can expand their rosters to 40 players on September 1st and Miami is sure to use at least a few of those extra roster spots.

Brian Anderson is an intriguing prospect who is currently on Miami's AAA roster. Anderson plays third base and would likely slide right into the spot for the Marlins if he is called up. With Martin Prado on the disabled list, the Marlins have struggled to find consistent production at the hot corner. Anderson has had a consistent season in the minors, which has been spent in Jacksonville and New Orleans. Anderson missed a week of action due to the concussion protocol, but returned on Thursday.

Miami's rotation has been a problem area for much of the season, but there may be an answer in AA. Dillon Peters opened eyes in spring training and he has continued that success with the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp. Peters spent time in A-ball before joining AA and has a 1.63 overall this season. The 24-year old has only thrown 39 innings in AA, but Miami could be persuaded to bring him for the September stretch drive.

In 2003, the Marlins reached into the minor leagues for a pair of prospects and those moves ended up being championship decisions. Miguel Cabrera and Dontrelle Willis joined Miami during that title season and were big parts of the roster. Anderson and Peters would likely not produce at the level of those two champions, but they could still help Miami get over the hump.

Other players that Miami could bring up in September include Hunter Cervenka, Javy Guerra, Steve Lombardozzi, Christian Colon and Destin Hood. There are occasionally some surprise names that get rewarded with a call-up in September.

The Marlins will next host the San Diego Padres beginning on Friday at Marlins Park.