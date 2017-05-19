Twitter Users Report Glitches Amid Service Disruption

Some Twitter users were having trouble with the social media service Friday morning, as the company noted.
"Some users are currently experiencing problems accessing Twitter & Tweeting. We are aware of the issue and are working towards a resolution," the Twitter Support account said.
The Twitter service tracker noted a disruption in the timeline function, and more performance issues with the stream.
The website-tracking site DownDetector noted spikes in outage reports after midnight and 9 a.m. ET. The U.S., U.K., France and Japan appeared especially hard-hit.
Published 7 minutes ago