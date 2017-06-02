Zuckerberg Shoots Down Investors Calling for Transparency on Fake News | NBC 6 South Florida
NBC_OTS_MIAMI

Zuckerberg Shoots Down Investors Calling for Transparency on Fake News

Instead of passing the vote, Zuckerberg -- who controls the majority of voting shares -- pointed to steps Facebook has already taken to stop the spread of fake news

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
    Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg delivers the keynote address at Facebook's F8 Developer Conference on April 18, 2017 at McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California.

    Some shareholders called for Facebook to produce an annual report detailing what it has been doing to thwart fake news at the company's annual shareholder meeting on Thursday; however, the idea was put to a vote that did not pass.

    Natasha Lamb of Arjuna Capital spoke at the meeting, pointing out that investors "seek assurance" that Facebook is doing all it can to responsibly handle the fake news pandemic.

    Instead of passing the vote, Zuckerberg -- who controls the majority of voting shares -- pointed to steps Facebook has already taken to stop the spread of fake news.

    Facebook has tweaked its algorithm to better understand if a story is disputed, weighting it less in a user's News Feed. The company has also started working with third-party fact checking organizations to help label stories if they are disputed.

    98-Year-Old Woman Becomes Louisiana's Oldest Skydiver

    [NATL] 98-Year-Old Woman Becomes Louisiana's Oldest Skydiver

    By the time most people have turned 98-years-old, if they even make it that far in life they have slowed down, but most people aren't Sara Simmonds.

    "Life just keeps getting better and better and better," the 98-year-old resident of Alexandria, Louisiana says.

    Simmonds can keep up with the best of them, even those 30 or even 70 years younger.

    "She's just an inspiration!" says her friend, Carolyn Pate, who has known her for decades.

    Back in March, Simmonds came up with a crazy idea - crazy to a lot of people. She wanted to jump out of an airplane.

    (Published Friday, June 2, 2017)
    Get More at NBC News
    Published 2 hours ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices