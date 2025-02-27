Defense attorneys for the Alexander brothers demand more evidence in sex battery cases

Defense attorneys for real estate star Oren and his twin brother Alon, along with their friend Ohad Fisherman, all accused of sexually battering women in South Florida, demanded for Miami-Dade State Attorneys to turn over more evidence in the state case.

The three, who have since pleaded not guilty, were charged in December following an investigation into sexual assault allegations occurring in Miami Beach, according to the Miami-Dade State Attorney's office.

Oren is charged in three separate incidents involving three women who say they were sexually assaulted. Alon was allegedly involved in one of those incidents along with Fisherman, in what prosecutors called a "gang rape."

"I was crying the whole time asking them not to do it," a 25-year-old victim said during a police interview obtained by NBC6.

On Thursday, defense attorneys for the the three codefendants requested all documents, reports, affidavits, materials and tangible evidence related to the search and seizure of the brothers' South Florida homes in December 2024.

"We have nothing but the victim's statement. So we want to see whether there is information that corroborates or contradicts what she said," said Jeffrey Sloman, an attorney representing Fisherman.

Attorneys for the twin brothers said they are also hoping to find electronic devices and data within the search warrant, which they claim would reveal evidence that is "earth-shattering."

"Will prove that for eight years after the allegations, that they did things like follow him on social media and have friendly conversations with them subsequent to the dates they claim that there was nonconsensual sex," said Ed O'Donnell, an attorney for Alon and Oren.

However, State Attorney Natalie Snyder stated she did not have the search warrant nor an inventory list of what was found in the brothers' South Florida homes. Synder said the federal agencies had them.

"I am willing to talk to the feds about anything they found regarding the three victims in my cases, but anything outside of that is beyond the scope of the state's cases," Snyder said.

In the end, Judge Lody Jean granted the defense's motion to compel discovery in part and ordered the Miami-Dade prosecutor to try and obtain the search warrants from the federal government.

All three men deny all the allegations, and their attorneys claim the victims reported the alleged incidents to try and get money.

For example, defense attorneys allege the victim in the December 2016 incident didn't report the alleged assault until "nearly eight years later, when she arrived at a meeting arranged by her personal injury lawyer," attorneys state in court documents obtained by NBC6.

The twins, along with their brother Tal, are in federal custody in New York, where they face a long list of sexual assault accusations. Fisherman is under house arrest in South Florida and is only charged in one local case.

A tentative trial date was set for May.