Videos show detectives arrest and try to question tight-lipped Alexander brothers

New video footage shows the moments Miami Beach Police arrest and later try to question two of the Alexander brothers, who are now charged in a sex trafficking case.

Police body camera footage shows detectives talking with Oren and Alon Alexander on Dec. 11, 2024. The twin brothers, along with their brother Tal, are accused of sex trafficking and sexually assaulting several women in South Florida and New York over an 11-year period.

In the videos, the detectives let the brothers know what they're charged with and are ready to speak with them in detail – but Oren and Alon decided not to speak.

"I'm actually here to speak to you about allegations made against you some time ago," a detective tells Oren Alexander.

Prosecutors alleged that Oren, 37, and Tal, 38, using their wealth and influence they gained by brokering deals on high-end properties in New York City, Miami and Los Angeles, teamed up with sibling Alon Alexander, 37, to rape and sexually abuse women. Several of the victims, prosecutors said, were minors.

In the videos, both Oren and Alon declined to speak with detectives and wanted their lawyers present, but were curious as to what case police were investigating.

Alon shrugs his shoulders when a detective tells him when the alleged crimes happened. Oren is seen in his interrogation telling detectives he's not speaking without his attorney.

On Tuesday, NBC6 Investigates obtained several video-recorded statements where three women described violent sexual encounters they say were committed by one or more of the Alexander brothers.

“I was scared for my life, just because of what I just experienced, and not only the rape, but just like how they were,” a woman, whose identity is concealed, told investigators.

The brothers have pleaded not guilty to the charges. Earlier this month, a federal judge in New York denied the brothers bail, agreeing with two federal magistrate judges in Florida who previously ruled that the three brothers should remain locked up as a danger to the community.