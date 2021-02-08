Diversity of Black Families Focus of Miami Photo Exhibit

There’s a new Black history exhibit on display inside the Stephen P. Clark Center in Downtown Miami.

This year’s theme of the exhibit is "The Black Family," and organizers said the goal is to show diversity and representation in their identities.

The large display of Black families gives Desmond Alufohai a sense of pride.

“It is vital that we celebrate Blackness not just in our community, but right here in a government center,” he said. “So I’m very, very proud.”

Alufohai told NBC 6 who he is revolves around his family.

“You are what you are because of your friends, you are who you are because of your community, you are who you are because of your family,” he said.

It’s a tradition for the Miami-Dade Black Affairs Advisory Board to reveal the Black History Month exhibit.

This year, photos of several Miami-Dade commissioners are on display.

Stay on top of the latest news and weather. Download the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

Joe Wesley took the pictures with one goal in mind.

“Just to make sure that the family is well-represented,” Wesley said.

When he got the call to work on this year’s exhibit, he said he knew it would serve a great purpose.

“The Black family needs to be acknowledged and appreciated and seen for what it is, for human beings, for people thriving, working hard,” he said. “There’s so much systemic racism that’s against the Black family, but the Black family has done so much for America.”

Alufohai believes this is just the start and hopes to see even more representation.

“There are so many more families that we need to honor and I think moving forward, this should be the concept,” he said.