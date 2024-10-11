Meet the Afro-Latina leading South Florida's fitness revolution

One South Florida woman is redefining what it means to socialize and prioritize wellness. Jessyka Castillo, the founder of Fitness and Financial Gains, is an Afro-Latina on a mission.

Her goal is to help women embrace their bodies, nurture their mental health, and find joy in movement. She opened up about the personal struggles that led her to create this thriving community-focused initiative.

“My mental health was on the decline in 2022,” Jessyka told NBC6 News. “I always knew that movement was the first step outside of my mental prison.”

Her journey from engineer to fitness and wellness advocate wasn't a straightforward one.

“By all standards of what we consider success in today’s world, I felt like I had achieved those things. But I wasn’t happy,” Jessyka said.

It was during this time that she realized she needed a change, and she found that change through fitness. What started as casual text messages and small group workouts quickly evolved into a flourishing community of people eager to sweat, grow, and connect.

But Jessyka’s vision went beyond fitness.

She saw the need to combine both financial and physical health, creating workshops and even launching a sportswear collection that honors her Dominican heritage.

"Being Afro-Latina, my family comes in all different shapes and sizes," she shared.

Her sportswear line celebrates curves and diversity, designed to empower women to feel confident in their own skin, no matter their body type.

Jessyka is determined to challenge the norm, inspiring others to join her on a journey toward physical and financial wellness.

“Once you start, you find people with like minds, communicate what you want, and get intentional about your life,” explained Jessyka.

You can find more about upcoming events and community activities on the Fitness and Financial Gains Instagram page.