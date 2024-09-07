Loveable pets are waiting for you on the last weekend to Clear the Shelters

NBC6's annual Clear the Shelters campaign is in its last weekend, and there are still hundreds of furry friends waiting at South Florida rescues and animal shelters for the chance to become your best friend.

Adoption fees will be waived for cats and dogs four months old and up until Tuesday, Sept. 10.

"You've got to remember, all of these pets come microchipped, dewormed, vaccinated and that includes their tag and their sterilization surgery," Flora Beal, the spokesperson for Miami-Dade Animal Services, said. "If you went to a private vet for all that, you'd be paying several hundred if not $1,000 or so."

Those fees will jump to $35 for cats and $65 for dogs next week.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

If you want to take a look at the pets available for adoption, go here.

If you've got doubts about getting an animal from a shelter, go here to bust some adoption myths.

Not ready to adopt? Here are some more ways you can help the dogs and cats looking for love.

Fostering

You could temporarily take an animal out of the shelter, and the need is so great, how long you keep them is up to you.

"At the end of the day, every hour that a dog spends outside of the shelter is beneficial to that dog. So we are not going to put any obstacles," Jose says.

Apply to foster here.

The shelter also recently debuted their sleepover program, so dogs can be taken out for an active weekend of fun or a chill time at home.

"You realize they're full of affection, regardless of the breed, regardless of what they look like," Jose says. "That's the great thing about a foster program... you might think that you're set on something, but then you might fall in love with something very different."

Pet spotlight: Dogs at the Miami-Dade County animal shelter in need of a forever home

Take a pet on a Pawventure

If you'd just like to walk a dog or take them out of the shelter for a day, join the shelter's Pawventure program. They will give you a backpack full of everything you need to have an enjoyable time.

And don't forget to be open minded.

"We have so many beautiful dogs here in need of homes. These dogs would make the perfect companion, so we're asking you, before you go to one of the puppy shops, please come here," Jose says. "They're already spayed. They already are microchipped, and they already have all their vaccines. All they're in need of is a loving home."

So consider helping your community and opening your home to a loving pet in need. You can thank us later.