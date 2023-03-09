Calle Ocho Music Festival Returns Sunday

The Calle Ocho Music Festival returns this Sunday, March 12, with great musical performances on the stage of NBC 6 and Telemundo 51, which will be located on Calle Ocho and 22 Avenue.
You can also enjoy the live broadcast on NBC 6's digital platforms starting at 12 noon.
Among the artists who will participate are:
Proyecto Uno
Ben Anthony
Genessis
Seidy La Niña
Oscarito Serrano
Latin All Stars
El Yonki
Jacob Forever
Osmani García
Aymée Nuviola, Queen of Carnival Miami 2023
