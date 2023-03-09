Calle Ocho Music Festival Returns Sunday

The Calle Ocho Music Festival returns this Sunday, March 12, with great musical performances on the stage of NBC 6 and Telemundo 51, which will be located on Calle Ocho and 22 Avenue.

You can also enjoy the live broadcast on NBC 6's digital platforms starting at 12 noon.

Among the artists who will participate are:

Proyecto Uno

Ben Anthony

Genessis

Seidy La Niña

Oscarito Serrano

Latin All Stars

El Yonki

Jacob Forever

Osmani García

Aymée Nuviola, Queen of Carnival Miami 2023