Dade County Federal Credit Union Giving Away 200 Turkeys

Dade County Federal Credit Union will give away 200 turkeys to anyone in need as part of the institution's ongoing commitment to the South Florida Community. The event will take place on Tuesday, November 21st at 11am at Dade County Federal's Miami Gardens Branch located 20645 NW 2nd Ave Miami Gardens, Fl 33169.

Employees of the credit union. Dade County Federal Credit Union maintains 11 branches including its mobile branch and is a not-for-profit financial institution that is owned by the members and operated exclusively for their benefit. Dade County Federal is the Official Credit Union of the Miami Dolphins. For more information, visit www.dcfcu.org.