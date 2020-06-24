Roofing Company Gives Back to Local Food Pantry

As the demand for free food sources puts a strain on local food pantries, a South Florida roofing company is doing what they can to help.

The company, Best Roofing, is giving directly to the Pantry of Broward as the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact the region.

“This is one of those situations that nobody's really dealt with before,” said Best Roofing CEO and President Gregg Wallick.

Wallick's business is part of an industry deemed essential during the pandemic. He thought it was important to give back.

So, he had his staff contribute to an internal food collection. The food was recently delivered to the Pantry of Broward.

“We're normally serving 600 families per month, and since the pandemic we are now serving close to 600 families per week,” said Pantry of Broward CEO Maureen Luna.

The food delivered by the roofing company is much needed, and it will be all gone soon.

