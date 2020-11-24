Teen Featured on NBC 6's Helping Hands to Make Kelly Clarkson Show Appearance

Steven Ferreiro has a lot going on for a teenager. He juggles school, family, friends, volunteering, and running his non-profit, Helping Others and Giving Hope.

“I started this organization not just for me to feel good. It was to inspire others, Ferreiro said.

He’s done just that. His efforts in the South Florida community during this pandemic were first featured in our Helping Hands series back in June, when he stepped up to help a teen battling food insecurity.

“We were a small organization helping on a small level," the teen said. "The pandemic changed everything … we’ve grown massively to become a bigger organization than we ever thought."

Then in August, he stepped up to help two married frontline medical workers who lost their home and pet during the pandemic. The teenager helped the family get a new temporary home so they could start rebuilding their lives.

Ferreiro has been featured by other media, too, and now Kelly Clarkson took notice. She interviewed the teen for the Kelly Clarkson Show and it will air the day before Thanksgiving. You can watch it at 2 p.m. on NBC 6.

Find more about Ferreiro's organization at helpingothersandgivinghope.org