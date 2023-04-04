JOIN NBC6 AND TELEMUNDO 51 FOR MIAMI BEACH PRIDE CELEBRATING 15 YEARS.

Join NBC6 and Telemundo 51 for the bigger than ever Miami Beach Pride, celebrating 15 years! Two full weeks of events from April 1 through 16, including an Easter Family Picnic, Pride Pageant, VIP Beach Affair and much more.

Stop by to see us at the FREE Easter Family Picnic on Saturday, April 8 from 10AM to 3PM at Pride Park located at 1809 Meridian Avenue Miami Beach. There will be plenty of things to do like face painting, games, a bounce house, food trucks, Easter Egg Hunt, visit from the Easter Bunny and more. For details and to RSVP click here.

See the stars come out over Miami Beach Pride Festival and Parade weekend April 14, 15 and 16. Stars like Sandra Bernhard, Todrick Hall, Shangela, Osmani Garcia, Paloma Mami and more. PLUS Grand Marshals Jaymes Vaughn, Jonathan Bennett, Steve Adkins and Jazzmun!

Two weeks of music, food, unity and fun. For a full list of events visit MiamiBeachPride.com.