Life Alliance's 9th Annual 5K, Run 4-Life

Currently there are 5,000 men, women and children in South Florida waiting for a life saving transplant and 107,000 people waiting nationwide. Run-4-Life raises funds to implement programs that educate the community and raise awareness of life saving organ, tissue, and eye donation

The event will take place this Saturday, November 6, 2021, from 7:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Quiet Waters Park, 401 Powerline Road Deerfield Beach, FL 33442. To register and more information on how to help please visit: https://victorysportsmgt.com/event/R4L5K/

The event is open to runners, walkers, family and friends to HONOR the lives of organ, eye and tissue donors, CELEBRATE the lives of organ, eye and tissue recipients, and RECOGNIZE those waiting for a lifesaving transplant.

In addition to the 5K run/walk, there will be family-friendly activities and entertainment. This event will raise awareness for organ, eye and tissue donation, and event proceeds will benefit Life Alliance Organ Recovery Agency.