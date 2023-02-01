Join NBC 6 and Telemundo 51 for Pride of the Americas Festival, Feb. 10-12, 2023 presented by Visit Lauderdale Greater Fort Lauderdale, FL
- Friday Night Feb 10, 2023, 6pm -11pm / Pride on the Drive at Hunters Nightclub outdoor stage featuring DJ Barry Harris and DJ Chris Cox, collectively known as Thunderpuss spinning live on the outdoor stage. DJs presented by Wilton Manors Business Association and Hunters Nightclubs
- Saturday, Feb 11th, 11:30am - 1:30pm, Pride Parade presented by Midland Family & Can Community Health down A1A leading to the new festival park
- Saturday, Feb 11th, 1pm - 9pm Pride Festival featuring headliner Boy George, DJ Manny Lehman, and DJ Paulo (Main Stage)
- Sunday, Feb 12th Noon - 5pm at Rock Bar, SPLASH T-Dance and Pool Party featuring DJ Deanne and DJ Alex Acosta. Hosted by Priince Triila
- 3-Day Weekend VIP Experience passes available
- VIP Experience to Saturday festival is $125. Beverages included
- General Admission Festival Pride Pass only $8 in advance or $10 at the door
For more information visit PrideoftheAmericas.org.