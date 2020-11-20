Miami-Dade County Public Schools

Miami-Dade County Public Schools to Continue Serving Free Meals Through End of School Year

As cases of COVID-19 continue to surge across South Florida, Miami-Dade Public Schools will continue serving free meals to children in the community through the end of the school year. 

Free breakfast and lunch will be provided to all students, regardless of socioeconomic status, according to a news release.

“This will help ensure all children have access to nutritious food during this difficult time in our community,” the statement said.

The extension comes as the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced it would extend the summer meals flexibility waiver. The federal waiver ensures that free breakfast and lunch will be available to all students.

Meals will continue to be distributed at school sites. Grab-and-go breakfast and lunch pick-ups are scheduled on Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

If a parent isn’t accompanied by a student at a food distribution site, the USDA requires valid identification that the meal is for a student 18 years of age or younger. Forms of identification include student ID, report card, or progress report. 

Meal distribution dates will be altered over the Thanksgiving holiday. Student meal distributions next week will take place on Monday, Nov. 23 and Tuesday, Nov. 24 from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

