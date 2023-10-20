Supporting Our Schools donations help fund Miami Gardens teacher's diverse library project

A South Florida teacher now has the tools to celebrate literacy and the love of reading among her students.

Mrs. Myrna Augustin Wright, a third-grade teacher at Brentwood Elementary School in Miami Gardens, has the funds to create a diverse library in her classroom — thanks to donors who helped through NBC6 and Telemundo 51's Supporting Our Schools initiative.

"I believe that it's going to have a deeper meaning because we're definitely gonna share with the students the generosity of the people who donated, and let them know we want you to love reading," Mrs. Augustin said. "We want it to be something you do because you want to. And we feel that this will inspire you to become lifelong readers."

Some of the items this donation will go towards include several book sets, including the popular "Fly Guy" series, and journals for 40 students.

Mrs. Augustin was joined by fellow third-grade teacher Mrs. Lightbourne when she found out her project was fully funded. Collectively, they have been teaching for over 40 years.

Every school year, teachers in South Florida face the challenge of getting the materials they need for their students to succeed, often using their own money to buy them.

Through Oct. 27, NBC6 and Telemundo 51 will be highlighting local projects on-air and online from DonorsChoose.org, where teachers can submit project requests for the opportunity to have them funded by the community.

