NBC South Florida News: A New Way to Watch Local News Anytime – For Free!

Here is a new way you can watch local news, 24 hours a day and seven days a week – for free!

Today, we launched NBC South Florida News on Peacock.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Here, you will see around-the-clock local news coverage. At launch, the channel will feature simulcast and encore news programming from NBC 6, with the ability to add breaking news and original content in the future.

Our lineup delivers news, weather, sports, investigative reporting, lifestyle content and our local storytelling, wherever you want to watch on your Peacock app.

Here's how to see NBC South Florida News on Peacock:

First, go to PeacockTV.com or download the free Peacock app for your streaming device, phone or tablet. It's available for iPhone or Android.

Then, click on the “channels” tab in the app.

Scroll through the channels to NBC South Florida News.

New local channels also launched today on Peacock from NBC5 Chicago (WMAQ), NBC10 Philadelphia (WCAU) NBC10 Boston (WBTS) and New England Cable Network (NECN). Channels from NBC 4 New York (WNBC) and NBC 4 Los Angeles (KNBC) will be available to stream for free in the months ahead.

Peacock also features live and on demand channels including NBC News NOW, Sky News, TODAY All Day, NBC LX, Telemundo Al Día, and Dateline 24/7.