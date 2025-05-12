In West Kendall, near the Garden Estates community, some residents have concerns with intersections in the area.

“Let’s go,” Tatiana Schrader pulls out of her driveway, and heads out unto Southwest 120th Street. Schrader reached out to NBC6 after seeing our Dangerous Drive series.

“I started seeing the accidents, and twice a month there are two or three crashes there, small or little but there are crashes. And I saw in the news that you said speak up if you have problems with intersections in your community and I was like I am going to speak out,” she shared.

And she did. NBC6 spent the day with her to observe spots she had concerns with.

The main one, was the intersection of Southwest 142nd Avenue and Southwest 120th Street. The left turning lane into Southwest 142nd Avenue does not have a left turn turning light.

Within just five minutes of standing at the intersection, horns galore could be heard as cars struggled to cut across. The intersection is missing a left lane turning light, meaning the light will turn green but cars looking to make a left are having to fight traffic and fast cars to cross over.

“There is no light to cross to the left and cars are going super-fast and it’s a school zone and it’s a family area," Tatiana explained. "There is not that much organization in terms of all the traffic lights and signs for people to understand that they are in a specialized zone.”

As we leave that intersection and keep driving through the neighborhood, we found that some nearby intersections and traffic lights have the turning signals, like an intersection near Southwest 157th Avenue, near one school.

There are others that do not have a left turn signal, but they do not fight incoming traffic, and have a clearly pronounced left turning lane.

NBC6 reached out to Miami-Dade’s Department of Transportation and Public Works and they confirmed they have received a request through their 311 answer center to add a left turn turning arrow to the traffic signal at Southwest 120th Street and Southwest 142nd Avenue.

They shared the request is currently under review by staff and if it is determined that the change will safely improve traffic flow, the department will then look into steps for installation.



It’s a change that could be underway, and once it is, will take time. But it is one drivers like Tatiana think is warranted. When asked what was the one thing she would like to see resolved in her community, she answered, “That light.”

She furthered, “Like turning to the left is really stressful, especially if you are running a little late from school. Cars come this way pretty fast, and it’s not right. There’s a lot of activity there.”

As we keep driving, Tatianna also pointed out something that could help traffic flow: more signage. There’s occasionally a 30, 40, or school zone speed limit sign posted throughout the area. Tatiana said the signs are relatively new to the area and slightly helpful but as we kept driving she pointed out cars speeding past the signs, still going fast.

She said the conditions are worse during pick-up or drop-off hours. She's usually on the same road dropping off her daughter at school. Tatiana explained there are three schools in the vicinity of Southwest 120th Street.



“She gets really stressed, she is like mom be careful. And I am like 'okay, Sophie, grab yourself stay tight.' I normally joke, to brace for impact. And cars go fast, she’s always like 'look at that one, look at that one.' So yea, it’s a problem,” she shared.

The county’s Department of Transportation and Public Works told NBC6 that last fall additional 40mph signs along Southwest 120th Street from 142nd Avenue to 155 Avenue were posted. And last summer then installed No U-turn signs along Southwest 120th Street between Southwest 147th Avenue and Southwest 157th Avenue. They also shared that they are recommending for a traffic signal to be installed at Southwest 120th Street and Southwest 151 Court.



It happens to be the entrance into the community right next to Tatiana's. It’s another area she had hoped to get help on and she’s glad it’s something the county is working on.

“There are more families moving in, and I guess the city needs to adjust to the flow of moving cars, and adjust the lights, and adjust how we live.”