Crist, Demings Make Campaign Stops in South Florida

Democratic candidates running for office in the Sunshine State ended their week barnstorming South Florida.

Charlie Crist, who is bucking to be governor, spent the morning in Miami, promising to resurrect the film and television production industry.

“Each one of those films is like a two-hour commercial for the Sunshine State, it is all upside and no downside,” Crist said. “Why Gov. DeSantis has not embraced it is beyond my comprehension, except that probably ideologically he is not a big fan of Hollywood and that’s a shame.”

Crist says Gov. Ron DeSantis has gutted incentives that would attract production companies to shoot movies and commercials in the state.

He believes Florida is missing out on thousands of good-paying jobs, lost to states like Georgia, which he says offers incentives to the film industry to set up shop in the Peach State.

Crist says that’s something Florida should be doing.

The Democrat taking on Republican Sen. Marco Rubio spent her afternoon at the JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort and Spa in Aventura.

Congresswoman Val Demings worked the crowd at the Orange Blossom Classic Kickoff Luncheon.

The game pits Florida A&M University against Jackson State University Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium.

In a gaggle with reporters, she pressed her credentials over Rubio’s.

“I have dedicated my life to public service, Marco Rubio has been a career politician since 1998. I will put my record up against his any day, let’s go,” said the former Orlando Police Chief.

Demings spent 27 years in law enforcement, then won a seat in Congress.

In an interview with NBC 6's Jackie Nespral, Rubio knocks Demings‘ three terms in the U.S. House.

“Even with her party in charge, she has never passed a bill,” Rubio said. “I have passed more bills with my name on it, that I got done this year alone, with a Democrat President and a Democrat Congress than she has in her six years in Congress, she has not a single legislative achievement.”