DeSantis Positions Self as Fighter in Coconut Creek Rally Days Before Election

Both candidates for Florida governor campaigned in different parts of the state Friday in a final push days before Election Day.

At a rally at a Coconut Creek martial arts club, Gov. Ron DeSantis was introduced by American Top Team's owner and professional fighter Jorge Masvidal. It all fit into his theme for the final days of his campaign.

"We’ve been able to generate support that people haven’t seen in a governor’s race in a long time," DeSantis said. "People now that I’ve been willing to take the punches for them.”

Speaking in the middle of a ring, DeSantis positioned himself as a fighter.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"Being willing to stand up for the people you represent and take the hits on their behalf," he said.

The message matched his final ad, where he portrayed himself as chosen by God to lead Florida.

"And on the eighth day, God looked down on his planned paradise and said, 'I need a protector,'" the campaign ad said. "So God made a fighter.”

His opponent, Congressman Charlie Crist rallied his voters in the northern parts of the state on Friday, portraying DeSantis as only fighting for the powerful and the wealthy.

"Gov. DeSantis has torn our Florida apart," Crist said from St. Petersburg. "And it’s almost like he wakes up every morning thinking about, 'What group can I beat on today?' Whether it’s LGBTQ or people of color or women. The list goes on and on.”

Access to abortion, property insurance and affordability are all issues the next governor will determine.

As of Friday, about 4 million Floridians have cast their ballots, according to the state. Almost 1.7 million are Republicans, compared to 1.4 million Democrats who have already cast their ballots. About 750,000 are not affiliated with a party.

This year, Republicans are even leading the early vote in the traditional Democratic stronghold of Miami-Dade County. Republicans have cast more than 2,500 more ballots in Miami-Dade than Democrats. In 2018, Democrats cast nearly 254,000 ballots before Election Day, compared to just more than 180,000 for Republicans.

Eight days before Election Day, Republicans are catching up to Democrats with ballots casted in Miami-Dade. NBC 6's Phil Prazan reports