Early Voting Begins Monday in Miami-Dade, Broward, Monroe Counties

The November 8th general election is quickly approaching, but as of Monday, October 24, eligible voters will be able to participate in Early Voting.

Only voters who were registered by October 11, are eligible to vote early.

As you prepare to head to the polls, here are helpful reminders whether you are voting in Miami-Dade, Broward or Monroe County.

Miami-Dade County

There are several Early Voting locations to choose from across Miami-Dade County that will be open for voters from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. For a complete list of Early Voting locations in Miami-Dade click here.

Some locations may be experiencing wait times as voters come in to cast their ballot. To check wait times in real time at a location near you, click here.

Be sure to bring a current and valid identification that contains your name, photograph and signature. While it is not required that you bring your voter information card to the polling place, it will expedite your check-in process.

There will be a Secure Ballot Intake Station (Vote-By-Mail Ballot Drop Box) available and staffed at each of the Early Voting locations during the Early Voting hours of operation.

Every voting location in Miami-Dade County meets Americans with Disability Act (ADA) standards and is equipped with a paper-based voting system that uses touchscreen and/or audio technology, which could help voters who have issues with their eyesight, trouble reading or disabilities.

Know your registration status and voter information before heading to the polls. To look up your voter information, click here.

Broward County

There are 24 Early Voting locations are conveniently located across Broward County that will be open for voters from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.. For a complete list of locations, click here.

Secure Ballot Intake Station are available at all Early Voting sites for voters to drop off their Vote-By-Mail Ballot.

Voters with disabilities will be able to vote using a touchscreen machine located at each Early Voting site.

Voters should take note that Florida law requires voters to present a picture ID with signature when voting in person. For a full list of acceptable forms of ID, click here.

Monroe County

Early Voting sites in Monroe County will be open on October 24 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A Secure Ballot Intake Station will be available at all five Early Voting sites for voters to drop off their Vote-By-Mail Ballot . For a complete list of Early Voting locations in Monroe County, click here.

Monroe County voters should know their registration status and voter information. To look up your voter information, click here.

If you would like to request a Vote-By-Mail Ballot, click here.