Florida Midterm Election 2022 Candidates, Polls: What You Need To Know

When is the Florida 2022 General Election?

The general election is Tuesday, November 8. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Can I Still Register to Vote in the Upcoming General Election?

No. The deadline to register to vote in the upcoming general election was October 11, but you can still register to vote for future elections.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

To register, Florida voters must submit an application online or prefill and print a voter registration application form to sign and mail or deliver to their supervisor of elections. To download the voter registration application form in English click here, for Spanish, click here.

How Can I Check My Registration Status?

But if you are unsure of your current voter status, you can check your voter registration status by clicking here. If you have moved to a new address within the same county or have changed your name, you can update your information online as well.

What are Florida's Voting Requirements?

Must be a U.S Citizen

Must be at least 18 years old on election day

Must be a resident of the county you register

Be a citizen of the United States of America

Be a legal resident of Florida

Be at least 16 years old to preregister or at least 18 years old to register and vote

Not be a person who has been adjudicated mentally incapacitated with respect to voting in Florida or any other state without having the right to vote restored

Not be a person convicted of a felony without having your right to vote restored

What Form of Identification Should I Bring to the Polls?

When you go vote, whether at an early voting site or on Election Day, you must have a current and valid ID that has your name, photo and signature. Acceptable ID includes:

Florida Driver's License

Florida ID card issued by the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles

United States Passport

Debit or credit card

Military ID

Student ID

Retirement center ID

Public assistance ID

Neighborhood Association ID

Florida concealed-weapon license

Veteran Health ID Cards from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

Government-issued employee ID

Your ID will only be used to confirm your identity and to make sure the signature matches what's in the voter system. Your ID will not be used to compare the information to your voter ID number or address.



If you do not have a valid ID, or if you're not in our system, do not leave. Ask an election worker to call the Elections office to see if you can vote using a provisional ballot.

Can I Vote By Mail?

Yes. The deadline to request that a vote-by-mail ballot be mailed is no later than 5 p.m. on October 29, 2022.

What If I Change My Mind and Want to Vote in Person?

A voter who has requested a vote-by-mail ballot may change his or her mind and vote in person.

The voter should bring the ballot (marked or unmarked) to the polls to turn the ballot in and vote a regular ballot.

If the voter does not bring the ballot to the polls for whatever reason, the Supervisor of Elections' office will need to confirm that the ballot has not already been returned and received.

If the ballot has not been received, the voter will be allowed to vote on a regular ballot. If the ballot has been received, the ballot is deemed cast and the voter has voted.

When is the Deadline to Return a Vote-by-Mail Ballot?

A returned voted ballot must be received, regardless of postmark, by the Supervisor of Elections' office no later than 7:00 pm (local time) on Election Day.

Untimely received ballots will not be counted.

How Can I Return My Vote-by-Mail Ballot?

A vote-by-mail ballot can be returned by mail or delivered in person.

If returned by mail, it can be returned by USPS or through another private or commercial carrier as long as the ballot is received by the requisite deadline.

Vote-by-mail ballots can also be returned to secure ballot intake stations. These stations are required to be at Supervisors of Elections’ offices and at each branch office.

How Can I Find My Polling Station?

You can find your corresponding polling station by clicking here.

When is Early Voting?

Early voting begins Saturday, October 29th until Saturday, November 5th, but some counties might extend this until Sunday, November 6th.

What Are the Key Races to Watch?

U.S. Senate

Marco Rubio (R)

Val Demings (D)

Dennis Misigoy (L)

Steven B. Grant (No Party Affiliation)

Tuan Nguyen (No Party Affiliation)

Florida Governor

Ron DeSantis (R)

Charlie Crist (D)

Hector Roos (L)

Carmen Gimenez (No Party Affiliation)

What Are Other Big Races to Watch?

Florida's 20th Congressional District

Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick (D)

Drew-Montez Clark (R)

Florida's 23rd Congressional District

Jared Evan Moskowitz (D) Candidate Connection

Joe Budd (R) Candidate Connection

Mark Napier (No Party Affiliation)

Christine Scott (No Party Affiliation)

Florida's 24th Congressional District

Jesus G. Navarro (R)

Frederica S. Wilson (D)

Florida's 25th Congressional District

Carla Spalding (R)

Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D)

Florida's 26th Congressional District

Mario Diaz-Balart (R)

Christine Alexandria Olivo (D)

Florida's 27th Congressional District

Maria Elvira Salazar (R)

Annette Taddeo (D)

Florida's 28th Congressional District

Carlos Gimenez (R)

Robert Asencio (D)

Miami-Dade Commission District 2

Marleine Bastien

Philippe Bien-Aime

Miami-Dade Commission District 6