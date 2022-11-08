Florida Midterm Election Results: Here's Who Won Each Race

Florida voters are scrambling to cast their ballots on Election Day as a strengthening Tropical Storm Nicole nears state’s east coast.

Residents will vote in several key races, including for the state’s next governor and the closely watched Senate race.

Democrat Charlie Crist is hoping the third time's the charm as he battles for votes against Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in the state’s gubernatorial race. Meanwhile, Republican Sen. Marco Rubio and Democrat Val Demings are facing off for the state’s seat in the U.S. Senate.

Some polling locations in Miami-Dade and Broward counties are set to close at 7 p.m., while others across the state will close at 8 p.m. If voters are in line by then, they will still be able to vote.

From Florida’s next governor to the Senate race, here are some of the presumptive winners in the state’s midterm election.

