Florida Sen. Rick Scott to Challenge Mitch McConnell for Senate GOP Leader

Florida Sen. Rick Scott announced Tuesday that he is challenging Sen. Mitch McConnell to replace him as the Senate Republican leader.

A Scott spokesperson confirmed the announcement to NBC News.

"The status quo is broken and big change is needed," Scott tweeted. "It's time for new leadership in the Senate that unites Republicans to advance a bold conservative agenda."

The status quo is broken and big change is needed. It's time for new leadership in the Senate that unites Republicans to advance a bold conservative agenda.



That's why I'm running to be the Senate Republican Leader.https://t.co/B0rdMuR64Z — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) November 15, 2022

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

McConnell, of Kentucky, is the longest-serving GOP leader in Senate history, having served in the position since 2007.

Scott, as chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, has faced backlash over the party's disappointing performance in the midterm elections.

"Despite what the armchair quarterbacks on TV will tell you, there is no one person responsible for our party’s performance across the country," Scott said in a letter to colleagues. "I know there is no shortage of people who are eager to point fingers and assign blame here in Washington, but I won’t be one of them. It’s unproductive and a massive waste of time."