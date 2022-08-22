How to Vote in Tuesday's Florida Primary Election in Miami-Dade and Broward

On Tuesday, August 23, voters across South Florida will take to the polls to cast their ballots and participate in the primary elections.

Before heading to your nearest polling location, here is what you need to do to prepare for the Florida primary election in Miami-Dade and Broward County.

Miami-Dade County

Polls in Miami-Dade will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, August 23.

Voters must go to their assigned voting location and bring a valid and current identification that contains a photo and their signature. If you are unsure of your assigned precinct, click here.

Voters that need to return their vote-by-mail ballot can still do so in one of the following ways:

On Monday, August 22, a voter may drop off their vote-by-mail ballot in person from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at:

Miami-Dade Elections Department at 2700 NW 87 Ave., Miami, FL 33172

Stephen P. Clark Center Voter Information Center at 111 NW 1 St., Miami, FL 33128

On Election Day, August 23, a voter may only drop off their vote-by-mail ballot in person from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at:

Miami-Dade Elections Department at 2700 NW 87 Ave., Miami, FL 33172

Stephen P. Clark Center at 111 NW 1St., outside east entrance, Miami, FL 33128

It is important to note that Florida law does not allow a voter to turn in their vote-by-mail ballot at their assigned precinct on Election Day.

For more information, click here or call 311.

Broward County

Voters who were registered to vote by July 25 will be able to participate in this election.

Voting hours in Broward County are from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on election day.

To vote in-person, you must do so at your assigned precinct. To search your Election Day precinct, click here. If you have moved, you are required to vote in your new home precinct.

Voters must bring a valid picture ID with their current signature to the polling place. For a full list of acceptable

forms of identification, click here.

If you do not have ID, by law you must vote a Provisional Ballot. A provisional ballot is always counted when the voter is shown to be registered and eligible.

If a you have requested a Vote-By-Mail ballot and later decide to vote at a polling place instead, you may bring the Vote-By-Mail ballot with you to be cancelled at your polling place and receive a new ballot to vote at the polls.

However, there are two locations available for voters to drop off their Vote-By-Mail ballots. Both will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, August 22nd and Tuesday, August 23rd. They are:

Voter Equipment Center at 1501 NW 40th Avenue, Lauderhill, FL, 33313

Broward County Governmental Center at 115 S. Andrews Avenue, Room #102, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

How to watch the Florida Primary Election coverage

NBC 6 will present “Decision 2022: The Florida Primary," which can be seen across multiple platforms on Tuesday, August 23, beginning at 8:00 p.m. on election night.

