Miami-Dade: Last Day to Request Mail-in Ballot Is Saturday

If you plan to vote by mail ahead of the August 23 primary, the last day to request a mail-in ballot in Miami-Dade County is this Saturday by 5 p.m.
The best and easiest way to request a mail-in ballot is by calling 311 or by requesting it online.
For those who vote by mail, here are some tips to keep in mind:
- Submit the request by Saturday, August 13 at 5 p.m.
- Sign INSIDE the white box on the back of the return envelope
- Make sure the signature on the envelope matches the one on file
- Make sure the ballot is received by the Miami-Dade Elections Department by August 23.
Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
There are several ways to return the ballot:
- By mail: No postage is needed when mailing the ballot
- At any early polling location: You can drive up to a ballot drop-off location at one of the 23 early voting sites.
- In-person: You can drop off your ballot through election day between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Miami-Dade Elections Department or the Stephen P. Clark Voter Information Center.
To prepare for the August 23 primary, Miami-Dade sent out brand new voter information cards following redistricting, which is when new district lines are drawn to adjust for population rates.