Miami-Dade: Last Day to Request Mail-in Ballot Is Saturday

The best and easiest way to request a mail-in ballot is by calling 311 or by requesting it online.

By Kevin Boulandier

If you plan to vote by mail ahead of the August 23 primary, the last day to request a mail-in ballot in Miami-Dade County is this Saturday by 5 p.m.

For those who vote by mail, here are some tips to keep in mind:

  • Submit the request by Saturday, August 13 at 5 p.m.
  • Sign INSIDE the white box on the back of the return envelope
  • Make sure the signature on the envelope matches the one on file
  • Make sure the ballot is received by the Miami-Dade Elections Department by August 23.
There are several ways to return the ballot:

  • By mail: No postage is needed when mailing the ballot
  • At any early polling location: You can drive up to a ballot drop-off location at one of the 23 early voting sites.
  • In-person: You can drop off your ballot through election day between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Miami-Dade Elections Department or the Stephen P. Clark Voter Information Center.

To prepare for the August 23 primary, Miami-Dade sent out brand new voter information cards following redistricting, which is when new district lines are drawn to adjust for population rates.

