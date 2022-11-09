Miami-Dade Schools Weathered the Referendum Storm

Miami-Dade County Public Schools officials were stressed and seriously concerned about the fate of the renewal referendum.

With inflation impacting everyone, they were worried that voters would not tax themselves again to invest in public education, especially with the Miami-Dade Republican Party having recommended voting “no” on the referendum issue. But the measure passed easily.

“We want to say thank you, thank you, thank you,” said school board member Dr. Steve Gallon Tuesday night at a news conference attended by more than a dozen school district officials. “In the midst of a storm, our voters have turned out, showed out, but most importantly, have affirmed their commitment to education.”

Everyone at the school district is thanking voters for swimming against the political currents to approve the renewal referendum.

“I, too, want to join my voice to say humbly, thank you,” said board member Lubby Navarro, one of the most conservative members of the board.

By renewing the expiring 2018 referendum, voters made sure the district will have more than $300 million for teacher salary supplements and to keep hundreds of school resource officers on the job.

“For me, that is so important, to be able to say to a parent that their child is safe in our schools,” Navarro said.

Speaking to several teachers Wednesday, they expressed gratitude mixed with happiness and relief.

“We’re very grateful to the voters of Miami-Dade County,” said Eddie Cruz, who teaches English at Jose Marti MAST Academy.

Precious Symonette teaches at Norland High School.

“I must admit many of us were extremely worried, we were concerned that it wasn’t going to pass, considering the political climate, however, the voters have spoken and we are so extremely appreciative,” Symonette said.

The average homeowner will pay about $20 more per month in property taxes. That modest investment makes a big difference for those on the front lines of education.

“The State of Florida has traditionally been one of the lowest in the nation, 47th in the nation of state funding coming, so it really falls on the residents of Miami-Dade County to help out our teachers,” Cruz said.

“This referendum will continue to help many of us who are struggling to make ends meet, who have to work more than one job just to make sure we can provide for our families,” Symonette added.

Obviously, the referendum money makes a tangible difference for teachers and school staff. Superintendent Dr. Jose Dotres said Tuesday night that he was grateful to voters, and pledged the district will work relentlessly to maintain its “A” grade by focusing on the needs of students.

Dotres said the passage of the referendum also allows the district to stay competitive in the battle to recruit and retain teachers.

“This vote of approval represents an ability for teachers and police officers to remain with us and not leave and go elsewhere because trust me, they can go elsewhere,” Dotres said.