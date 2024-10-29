A complete guide to voting in the 2024 general election in Florida

Florida's 2024 general election is right around the corner, and though the presidential election will appear at the top of the ticket, voters will be deciding on various amendments, referendums and local races, including a Senate seat.

In order to help voters prepare, we have compiled a list of essential resources, detailed information and plenty of links to ensure that voters can make their voices heard leading up to Election Day.

Before we proceed, it’s important to note that the most up-to-date and detailed information and specific answers to questions can be found by contacting your local election authority.

The fastest way to find contact information for your county clerk is to visit the Florida Department of Elections' website.

When is Election Day?

Election Day in the United States is the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November, which falls on Nov. 5 this year.

How to register to vote in Florida

Voter registration deadlines have passed in Florida, with registration closing on Oct. 7.

If you are not sure if you're registered to vote, you can check your status here.

How can I see what's on my ballot?

NBC has put together a tool for voters to determine the races they will see on their ballots this November.

How to vote in Florida

Once you're registered to vote, there are three ways to cast your ballot in Florida.

ON ELECTION DAY

If you want to vote in person on Nov. 5, you have from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. to report to your voting precinct. Anyone in line by 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

Go here to find your polling place.

VOTING EARLY

Voting early is also an option, but the exact dates during which you can do so vary by county. It's a good option for those who want to cast their ballot in person and avoid lines.

In Miami-Dade County, you can vote early in person from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Oct. 21 through Nov. 3. See your early voting locations here.

In Broward County, you can vote early in person from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Oct. 21 through Nov. 3. See your early voting locations here.

In Monroe County, you can vote early in person from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Oct. 21 through Nov. 2. See your early voting locations here.

BY MAIL

The deadline to request a vote-by-mail ballot was Oct. 24.

But if you have already requested your ballot, you can fill it out at your convenience and drop it off (at a designated drop box at your county's Supervisor of Elections office or at an early voting site) or mail it back when you're ready.

Keep in mind, the vote-by-mail ballot must be received, regardless of postmark, by the Supervisor of Elections' office no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day.

How do I track my vote-by-mail ballot?

You can track your vote-by-mail ballot at your supervisor of elections office. Find yours here.

Where can I drop off my vote-by-mail ballot?

If you don't want to mail back your ballot or worry it may be too late, you can drop it off at designated early voting locations in your county. Go here to find ballot drop-boxes in Miami-Dade County or here to find ballot drop-boxes Broward County.

These are the locations available for drop off in Monroe County.

You cannot drop off your vote-by-mail ballot at a voting precinct on Election Day.

What if I wait until Election Day to return my vote-by-mail ballot?

If you wait to turn in your vote-by-mail ballot on Election Day, your ballot can only be turned in at the Supervisors of Elections' main and branch offices until 7 p.m.

In Miami-Dade County, that at the Miami-Dade Elections Department located at 2700 NW 87th Avenue in Doral.

Find the Broward County locations here.

What if I change my mind and want to vote in person, but I requested a vote-by-mail ballot?

In Florida, you can vote in person after requesting a vote-by-mail ballot if you bring the ballot to the polling place and have it cancelled. Or, the election board must confirm that your vote by mail ballot has not been received.

If the election board cannot determine whether your vote by mail ballot has been received, you may vote using a provisional ballot.

What should I bring to vote in person?

You will need to bring a current and valid photo identification with a signature in order to vote. If you don't have one identification that contains both a picture and signature, then you can provide a combination of identifications.

To see approved forms of identification, go here.

Note: A voter information card is not an acceptable form of ID. Your card is a good source of information about your voter registration including your assigned precinct and polling location for Election Day.

"If you do not bring proper ID, you can still vote a provisional ballot. As long as you are eligible and voted in the proper precinct, your provisional ballot will count provided the signature on your provisional ballot matches the signature in your registration record," the Florida Division of Elections states.

Can I take a ballot selfie?

According to the Florida Division of Elections, "no photography is permitted within the polling room or early voting area. However, voters are permitted to photograph only their own ballot."

What should I do if I run into problems voting?

If someone has knowledge of a person interfering with the ability to vote, attempted fraud, intimidation or other illegal activities, you can immediately contact local law enforcement, the Supervisor of Elections' office, and/or the Division of Elections (and file an election fraud complaint).

In Miami-Dade County, you can also call the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office Voter Protection Hotline at 305-547-3300.

In Broward County, the Supervisor of Elections says: "If you have any concerns, issues, or complaints related to an elections experience, such as difficulties at polling locations, irregularities you might have observed, or other, you should report them by sending an email to elections@browardvotes.gov. In your email, include relevant details such as your full name, voter information, a description of the issue, and any evidence or documentation that may help the election officials address your complaint effectively."

Additionally, for any questions about the voting process, more than 100 organizations across the U.S. operate an Election Protection hotline, which can be reached at:

1-866-OUR-VOTE (1-866-687-8683): English

1-888-VE-Y-VOTA (1-888-839-8682): Spanish/English

1-888-API-VOTE (1-888-274-8683): Asian languages/English

1-844-YALLA-US (1-844-925-5287): Arabic/English

How to get live Florida election results

Election Day coverage will be available on our website, mobile app and our 24/7 Streaming News Channel.

But live results have already started to come in from early votes, which you can see on the Florida Division of Elections. You can also follow along locally if you live in Broward County, and here if you live in Monroe County.