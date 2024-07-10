Trump teases VP announcement in exclusive one-on-one with NBC6

Before stepping on stage to lead a campaign rally in Doral, former President Donald Trump teased when he's expected to announce his vice presidential pick in an exclusive one-on-one interview with NBC6.

Trump rallied his supporters at one of his Miami-area golf courses as the presumptive Republican nominee nears a deadline to announce his running mate.

In an exclusive one-on-one interview with NBC6, former President Donald Trump teased his vice presidential pick before stepping on stage to lead a campaign rally in Doral.

NBC6 anchor Jackie Nespral asked Trump on Tuesday night about the announcement and mentioned how Florida Sen. Marco Rubio is one of the top contenders.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

Even if Rubio isn't selected, Trump said he will "certainly" play a role in his campaign.

"He's a fantastic guy, and he's a friend of mine," Trump said. "And he's one of the top people. Let's see how we do over the next week."

Trump also teased the possibility of making the announcement during the Republican Convention, which starts July 15.

The former president has been surprisingly quiet about President Joe Biden's poor debate showing, until now.

"It wasn't the greatest performance I've ever seen … I thought he looked very pale," Trump said. "After a couple of minutes, I was saying, what's going here? .... It was amazing as an event, but it was a little bit strange."

Trump also discussed enforcing immigration while attracting the Hispanic vote.

"(Hispanic voters) want the border more than I do," he said.

As an official Florida resident, Trump also tapped on voting, with Amendment 4 — the right to abortion initiative — on the ballot this November.

"I won't say how I'm voting, but I will be announcing it some time prior to the vote," he said. "But I wanted to make sure the people had the vote."