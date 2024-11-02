Florida US Senate race: Debbie Mucarsel-Powell looks to unseat incumbent Rick Scott

One of the most closely monitored races this election cycle could influence the balance of power in the United States Senate: Republican Sen. Rick Scott is being challenged by former Democratic Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell.

Voters on Tuesday will decide whether to keep Scott or elect Mucarsel-Powell into one of a handful of Senate seats the GOP is defending this election cycle.

Scott was elected to the Senate in 2018, defeating incumbent Democrat Bill Nelson by about 10,000 votes out of more than 8 million cast. He also served two terms as governor, winning both times with less than 50% of the vote.

Mucarsell-Powell defeated a Republican incumbent to win her only term in Congress in 2018. Two years later, though, she lost to Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez, relinquishing the seat that has switched parties several times in recent elections.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

About the candidates

While in Washington, Scott says he's worked to give money back to taxpayers, stop what he's called "reckless" government spending, and fought inflation. He says he's taking action to protect Social Security and Medicare, denying Mucarsel-Powell's claims that he is campaigning to end the federal programs.

"Are we going to go down the path of socialism or down the path of opportunity? It's really as simple as that," Scott told NBC6 anchor Jackie Nespral. "Do you want the government to dictate your life, decide all these things for you, and it costs you money, takes away opportunity? Or do you want to have freedom, which would take responsibility and does not mean you have a perfect outcome?"

While in Congress, Mucarsel-Powell says she's worked to expand Medicare, provide economic relief to families and small businesses, and secure funds to restore the Everglades.

"(Scott) has been voting against your interests for years," Mucarsel-Powell said on Nespral's Impact. "I am doing this because Florida deserves better than what we have right now in the Senate.'

On the top issues

Voters have made it clear in polls that the economy and inflation are the top two issues that concern them.

Scott has blasted the Biden-Harris administration's handling of the economy, blaming what he calls "their tax-and-spend" agenda for soaring inflation rates.

"Groceries, gas is way up ... Almost everything that people that people touch," Scott said. "That's the biggest issue we're dealing with. It's all caused by one thing: Government spending more than it takes in. We're spending 40% more than we take in, and taxes are already high enough. I don't know any American that goes, oh boy, I want to pay more in taxes. So we've gotta do what I did as governor: Balance the budget."

He's blasted his opponent for being "anti-business," and praised former President Donald Trump's economic plan for supporting small businesses to uplift the economy.

"(Trump) is a business guy. He understands how to build, grow a company. This country cannot grow, we cannot have more opportunities, we cannot have more jobs if we don't have more successful businesses," Scott said. "Look at what the economy was like when President Trump was president. We had lower unemployment, a much better economy, we didn't have inflation, closed borders, things like that. We've got to figure out this economy. It's not gonna be easy, but I'd rather have a business guy do it than have somebody who has no experience in business."

Mucarsel-Powell, who called herself a fiscal conservative, said she is against raising taxes on the middle class and promised to tackle rising costs head-on.

"I am not sold on raising taxes for those making $400,000 and above because there are families because the cost of living has been so, so high, they can't even have access to purchasing their first home," she told Nespral.

"We need to provide tax incentives not raise taxes on families that may not be able to have that income to purchase their first home or provide education for their families," Mucarsel-Powell said.

Poll numbers

According to a poll conducted by Mason-Dixon for NBC6 and Telemundo 51, Scott is ahead by seven points against Mucarsel-Powell. The poll shows 48 percent of Florida voters favor reelecting Scott for a second term in the Senate, while 41 percent are inclined to vote for Mucarsel-Powell. Nine percent are still undecided.

Scott would like to tap into the undecided percentage: "I'd like to meet everybody. I travel every day around the state and I've been doing it for 14 years basically. You got to talk to people, talk about their issues."

Mucarsel-Powell and Democrats are hoping that support of two statewide initiatives on the ballot – the legalization of recreational marijuana and the establishment of a constitutional right to abortion up to viability – will take her to the finish line, particularly Amendment 4 on abortion.

"We need to look at this as an opportunity to protect a woman's freedom and a woman's choice, but also make sure that people understand that if Rick Scott gets reelected, he will push for a national abortion ban," Mucarsell-Powell said.