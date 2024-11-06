Abortion, pot fails in Florida: Here's how the Sunshine State voted on each amendment

Floridians decided on a variety of issues on Tuesday, including major measures to protect abortion rights and legalize marijuana.

Those two amendments failed, failing to reach the 60% threshold.

Here's what else passed and failed:

NO on Amendment 1: Partisanship in school board elections

Voters rejected an amendment that would have made school board elections partisan starting in 2026.

Florida moved to non-partisan school board elections in 1998 to remove politics from decisions on education and curriculum.

Currently, nine states have partisan school board races in the U.S.

"The opposition against Amendment 1 reflects the values of our community, parents, and educators across the state who believe in the importance of keeping partisan politics out of our schools," Karla Hernandez-Mats, United Teachers of Dade President, said in a statement. "This victory is a win for the future of our children, ensuring they receive an education that is focused on academic excellence, not political agendas."

“This is a victory for everyone who believes that education should unite, not divide," she added.

YES on Amendment 2: Preserving fishing and hunting in the state constitution

Fishing and hunting will now be preserved in the state's constitution.

The ballot measure declares fishing and hunting are the preferred means of "responsibly managing and controlling fish and wildlife."

Luke Hilgemann, executive director of the International Order of T. Roosevelt and T. Roosevelt Action, which supported Amendment 2, said in a statement that “Florida voters sent a message that they won’t stand for attacks against our sporting heritage.”

“States across the nation can now look to Florida's success as a blueprint for advocacy and action, uniting sportsmen and women to push back against restrictive regulations and safeguard our outdoor way of life,” Hilgemann said.

Charles O'Neal, chairman of the opposition group NoTo2.Org, raised concerns that the proposal would override protections for fish stocks, open state waters to foreign commercial fishing and possibly allow hunters to trespass on private property.

Opponents also included the Sierra Club-Florida and Save the Manatee Club.

NO on Amendment 3: Legalizes recreational marijuana

The amendment fell short of the 60% supermajority needed to approve constitutional amendments.

It would have allowed recreational sales of marijuana to people over 21 from existing medical marijuana dispensaries, with the potential for the Legislature to license additional retailers.

The campaign was funded predominantly by Florida’s largest medical marijuana operator, Trulieve, which had provided almost $145 million of the $153 million campaign through the end of October. The measure was opposed by the Florida Republican Party and Gov. Ron DeSantis, who said it would reduce the quality of life by leaving a marijuana stench in the air.

The Sunshine State was one of several states deciding high-profile marijuana measures.

NO on Amendment 4: Constitutional right to abortion

Amendment 4 also fell short of the required 60% to pass constitutional amendments in the state.

The result was a political win for DeSantis that will keep in place the state’s ban on most abortions after the first six weeks of pregnancy.

It’s the first ballot measure victory for abortion opponents in any state since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022, a decision that ended the nationwide right to abortion and opened the door to bans in most GOP-controlled states, protections in Democrat-dominated ones and new political and legal battles across the country.

YES on Amendment 5: Adjusts home property tax exemption for inflation

Amendment 5 will adjust the homestead exemption annually for inflation.

In Florida now, homeowners are permitted to reduce by $50,000 the assessed value of their home, which in turn reduces the property tax burden. For example, the owner of a $300,000 home would pay taxes on $250,000.

That $50,000 is divided into two halves, one that applies to taxes that help pay for school districts and the other that applies to taxes that do not.

This change, if approved, could represent significant economic relief for thousands of families in Miami-Dade who qualify for the exemption.

The downside is that municipalities, typically counties, could see a reduction in revenues, raising concerns about maintaining county services like police, fire and libraries. Also, renters — like people in apartments — would not enjoy a tax cut.

NO on Amendment 6: Repeals public financing for political campaigns

The amendment would have repealed the part of the State Constitution that requires public financing for campaigns of candidates who agree to campaign spending limits.

Currently, public campaign financing is available for candidates for the offices of governor, attorney general, chief financial officer, and commissioner of agriculture.