Live updates: Florida voters decide constitutional amendments, members of Congress and more

What to Know
- Millions of Floridians will continue to go to the polls in the crucial 2024 general election through Tuesday night.
- Former President Donald Trump is the favorite in Florida over Vice President Kamala Harris in the bid for the White House.
- Republican Sen. Rick Scott is seeking reelection over Democratic challenger Debbie Mucarsel-Powell.
- Six South Florida U.S Representatives are looking to be reelected to Congress.
- The ballot has six proposed amendments to the state Constitution, including approval for recreational use of marijuana and abortion rights protection.
- There are also local races, like Miami-Dade sheriff, Miami-Dade commission district 7, school board seats and Fort Lauderdale mayor.