Miami-Dade County tests voting machines ahead of Election Day

With less than three weeks to go until the presidential election on Nov. 5, you may want to be sure that your ballot will be counted correctly.

The staff at the Miami-Dade Election headquarters was out to prove the accuracy of their voting machines Wednesday afternoon with Logic and Accuracy Testing, a way to make sure every piece of voting equipment works.

Miami-Dade Supervisor of Elections Christina White explained the process.

"There are so many security measures in place, and we test every single voting unit before it's deployed before an election, and also in our tabulation center,” she said. “This particular test is a public test, where we invite candidates, political parties, the public to come and view this operation, so they too can feel confident. In fact I often refer to it as the confidence test."

White continued: "We have a predetermined outcome on actual ballots with actual voting units, and we do everything from opening the machines to feeding the ballots in, closing them down, and getting the accumulated results. And we compare them to what the predetermined outcome was, so in the end we know that yes, the ballot was coded properly, the equipment is performing as it should and that the results are verified. And so it's one more way that we can prove to the public that we're ready and that their vote is going to be counted accurately."

For more information on voting and what you'll be deciding on the ballot, join NBC6 on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. for our special on the amendments.