The first 2024 Presidential Debate between President Biden and former President Trump Thursday featured some non-political discourse.

At one point towards the latter half of the debate, Trump and Biden began talking about their golf abilities when responding to questions about the public concern of their rising ages.

Trump discussed how he takes cognitive tests and passes physical exams along with winning non-senior golf championships.

"I just won two club championships, not even senior," Trump said. "Two regular club championships. To do that, you have to be quite smart and you have to be able to hit the ball a long way. And I do it.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

"He couldn't do it, he can't even hit a ball 50 yards," Trump then said about Biden.

Biden responded he would be "happy to have a driving contest" with Trump before mentioning he got his golf handicap down to six while he was vice president under Barack Obama.

"By the way, I told you before I'm happy to play golf with you if you carry your own bag," Biden said.

Trump laughed at Biden's handicap comments, saying "I've seen your swing. I know your swing."

Here's what to know about a six handicap in golf:

What is a handicap in golf?

A handicap in golf is a numerical measure of a player's ability and potential based on previous scores and how they'd stack up against competitors.

The better players typically have lower handicaps.

What is a six handicap in golf?

Biden said he got his handicap down to a six. The closer a handicap is to zero, the more the player would be considered a scratch golfer, which is essentially shooting around par (72) every time.

A six handicap would mean Biden is better than most amateur golfers because he'd shoot around the low 80s to high 70s, which is generally a solid score.

When is the next presidential debate?

The second presidential debate is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 10.