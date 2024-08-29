Trump says Florida's 6-week abortion ban is ‘too short,' backs Amendment 4

In a major shakeup on the road to the White House, former President Donald Trump said he is backing Amendment 4 in Florida, the constitutional amendment to give abortion rights up to viability.

Republican presidential candidate Trump went on the record Thursday with NBC News about how he plans to vote on abortion rights in November.

"I think the six weeks is too short. It has to be more time. And so that's and I've told them that I want more weeks," Trump told NBC News.

Pressed on how he will be voting in November, he said, “I am going to be voting that we need more than six weeks.”

Trump also backed the government paying for IVF treatments.

"I was always for IVF right from the beginning, as soon we heard about it. It's fertilization, and it's helping women and men and families, but it's helping women able to have a baby, some have great difficulty, and a lot of them have been very happy with the results," he said. "And we are going to be under the Trump Administration, we are going to be paying for that treatment."

The Supreme Court justices appointed by former President Trump helped to overturn Roe v. Wade, putting abortion rights front and center in each state.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the six-week abortion ban. He and most statewide Republicans are actively campaigning against Amendment 4.

The Harris-Walz campaign is not buying the former president’s stance on abortion, saying in part, "There is only one candidate in this race who trusts women and will protect our freedom to make our own health care decisions: Vice President Kamala Harris."