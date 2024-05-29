Voting by mail in Broward? You'll need to renew your request. Here's how

If you’re planning to vote by mail in Broward County elections, you’ll have to renew your request for a vote-by-mail ballot and should do so as soon as possible.

Due to changes in Florida law, all requests for a vote-by-mail ballot in the county expired on Jan. 1, 2023.

Here’s how you can request a new one and the important deadlines you should keep in mind.

And if you live in Miami-Dade County, we've got you covered, too.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Who does this apply to?

Every Florida resident who requested a vote-by-mail ballot before Jan. 1, 2023 will need to request a new one.

How can I request a vote-by-mail ballot?

If you are registered to vote in Broward County:

The easiest way to request a vote-by-mail ballot is online or by calling the Broward County Supervisor of Elections at (954) 357-7055. A representative will then process your request for a vote-by-mail ballot for you. You will need the last four digits of your social security number or your driver’s license number.

You may also request a ballot by mail, fax or email. Fill out this form and send it via email as an attachment to VBM@browardvotes.gov or by fax to (954) 357-7033. You can also print the form and mail it to PO Box 29001, Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33302-9001.

Alternatively, you can request a vote-by-mail ballot in person at your Supervisor of Elections’ main and permanent branch offices.

If you are not registered to vote or would like to change your party affiliation, you can do so online here: https://registertovoteflorida.gov/home.

For more information on registering to vote, visit the county’s supervisor of elections website.

What are the deadlines?

To request a vote-by-mail ballot:

All requests must be received by 5 p.m. on the 12th day before the election. So to vote in the primary election on Tuesday, Aug. 20, the deadline to request your ballot is Aug. 8.

If you only want to request a vote-by-mail ballot for the presidential election on Tuesday, Nov. 5, the deadline is Oct. 24.

To return your vote-by-mail ballot:

If you want to mail your voted ballot via the United States Postal Service (USPS) or another carrier, it must be received by 7 p.m. on Election Day.

According to the Florida Division of Elections, USPS "recommends that domestic nonmilitary voters mail back their voted ballots at least one (1) week before the Election Day deadline to account for any unforeseen events or weather issues."

Keep reading for other ways to return your vote-by-mail ballot.

To register to vote:

The deadline to register to vote before the primary election is July 22. The deadline to register to vote before the general election is Oct. 7.

Will I need to renew my vote-by-mail ballot request for the presidential election?

It depends. If you request a vote-by-mail ballot, you will have the option to select if you’d like to receive it only for a specific election or for all elections in which you are eligible to vote through the end of the calendar year of the next regularly scheduled General Election.

How can I return my vote-by-mail ballot once I've voted?

You have a few options. You can, of course, send it by mail. Postage is free.

Or, you can drop it off in person:

at any early voting location during the hours of operation via a secure drop box.

during business hours (Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.) at Broward County Supervisor of Elections 1501 NW 40th Avenue, Lauderhill, FL 33313.

If you need someone else to drop your ballot off for you, go here to learn more about how to make them an authorized designee.

Vote-by-mail ballots cannot be returned on Election Day at your local precinct.

"If a voter waits until Election Day to submit their ballot, they can only drop it off at the Supervisor of Elections Office before 7:00 p.m.," the Broward County Supervisor of Elections website states.

And if you decide to vote in person instead, you should “bring your Vote-By-Mail Ballot with you to the polling place for it to be cancelled before you vote a regular ballot.”

And don't forget, you can always track the status of your ballot here.

Is voting by mail safe?

Yes. Ballots are not mailed to everyone. They have to be requested with personal information to ensure they’ve been requested legitimately.

And, you can track your ballot every step of the way, from the moment you requested it to the second it’s been counted.

Though unlikely, if there is a problem with a mismatched signature or your ballot is otherwise not counted, you will be notified.